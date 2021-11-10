COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in COMPASS Pathways stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.