iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 590,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iCAD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of iCAD worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.