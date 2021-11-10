Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Hologic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 1,911,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

