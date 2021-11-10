Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $95.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

