EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

