FirmaChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.25 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $58.14 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00071256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00074092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.79 or 0.99787990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.17 or 0.07064460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020400 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

