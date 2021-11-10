Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce sales of $40.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.20 million. Veritone reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Veritone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 1,143,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,214. Veritone has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

