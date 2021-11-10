AXPR (AXPR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00091060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

