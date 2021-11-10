ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 282,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,372. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

