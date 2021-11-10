Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 556,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,136. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $375.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.