Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $53.10 on Wednesday, hitting $480.00. 43,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $251.16 and a one year high of $485.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

