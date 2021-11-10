$55.96 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $55.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.42 million and the highest is $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $207.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $303.04 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $331.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $390,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $174,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 181.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 663,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.