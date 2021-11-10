Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 116,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,263. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

