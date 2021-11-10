Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. 788,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,008. DaVita has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.