Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0499 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $137,354.66 and $44.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,203.81 or 0.99288092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00627514 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.