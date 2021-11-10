Woodcoin Trading 29% Higher This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $875,972.99 and approximately $59,855.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,664.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.50 or 0.07128366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.00398895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.42 or 0.01024406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00409493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00276993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00230710 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.