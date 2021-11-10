Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 421,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,853. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

STRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

