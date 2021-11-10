Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 133,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,958. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

