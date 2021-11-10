Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. 2,570,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

