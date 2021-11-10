Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.54

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 275359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.