The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.11. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

About The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.