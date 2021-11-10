Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 561,009 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.