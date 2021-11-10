UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €119.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.78 ($135.04).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday, hitting €111.50 ($131.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.69. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.16 ($91.95) and a 1 year high of €111.40 ($131.06). The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion and a PE ratio of 51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.