Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.