TrueFlip Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TFL is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

