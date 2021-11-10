SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

NYSE SD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 1,818,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,075. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,282.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

