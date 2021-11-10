SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.
NYSE SD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 1,818,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,075. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,282.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
