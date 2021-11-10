Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.01. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.78.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

