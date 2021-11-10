Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 566,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.