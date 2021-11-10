Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Hold

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,639. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 169.73% and a negative net margin of 425.30%. Analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

