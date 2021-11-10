Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 6,789,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyliion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Hyliion worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.