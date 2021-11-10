Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post $57.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $59.30 million. Zovio posted sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $266.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

ZVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 74,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,528. Zovio has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.