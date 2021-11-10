-$0.04 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 1,236,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,420. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

