Wownero Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Wownero has a market cap of $11.78 million and $45,784.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00072278 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

