Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.
WKHS remained flat at $$6.64 on Wednesday. 11,534,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,120. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46.
WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
