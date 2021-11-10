Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

WKHS remained flat at $$6.64 on Wednesday. 11,534,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,120. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

