TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. 277,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,241. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

