PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.74

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 123085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

