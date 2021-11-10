The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKEAY. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%.

About The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

