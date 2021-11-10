TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.68. TSS shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 10,990 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.92%.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

