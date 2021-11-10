Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.71

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $8.23. Klabin shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 22,066 shares changing hands.

KLBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

