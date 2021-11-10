ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.19

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.19 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 127.88 ($1.67), with a volume of 16,208 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.20. The company has a market cap of £115.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.