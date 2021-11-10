Wings Price Reaches $0.0346 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $36.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

