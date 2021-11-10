NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 784,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,937. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

