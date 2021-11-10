Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.