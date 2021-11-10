Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

