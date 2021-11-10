Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Genpact updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.43 EPS.

NYSE:G traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 1,054,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,108. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

