Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MCHX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 242,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,408. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

