Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 369,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,369. The firm has a market cap of $984.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.