Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.48. 1,419,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $246.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

