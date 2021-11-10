Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $63.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $64.19 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $56.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $231.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.56 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $267.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,686. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

