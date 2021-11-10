Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. 17,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.57 and a beta of -0.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

